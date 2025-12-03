‘Big jackpot’: R Ashwin backs star all-rounder to attract huge sum in IPL 2026 auction Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about how star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green could go on to attract a huge sum in the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction; the marquee event is all set to be held on December 16, and many star players will be under the hammer in the event. There will be many names who could attract huge sums in the auction, and star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green could be at the top of the list.

Green is one of the players who will come under the hammer, and there is no doubt that he could attract a huge sum in the event. Speaking on the same, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about how Green could hit the jackpot in the auction.

"Ask Cameron Green to book 4-5 acres near the Sydney harbor. He has entered the auction this time and there is no Andre Russell or Glenn Maxwell. CSK fans put him ( Maxwell) at No. 6 and were waiting for him but now that chance is gone. So Liam Livingstone and Cameron Green have a big jackpot at the auction,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

How has Cameron Green fared in T20Is in 2025?

It is worth noting that one of the biggest reasons that Green would attract a big sum would be his red-hot form in the shortest format of the game in 2025. The star all-rounder has averaged 43 at a strike rate of 169 in the eight T20Is that he has played in this year.

As for his numbers in the IPL, Green has played a total of 29 matches in the tournament in the two seasons that he has played, and he has scored 707 runs to his name, while taking 16 wickets as well. With his brilliant form, it would be no surprise if Green manages to attract a huge sum.

