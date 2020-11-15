Australia-India series: Watch R Ashwin bowl to Ajinkya Rahane at nets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane in Sydney on Sunday.

A day afer starting off their training at the gym in Sydney, Indian players were seen getting into usual training routine at the nets on Sunday for the upcoming Australia-India series.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is part of the Test squad, shared two videos of him bowling at the nets to Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane along with Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin also shared a moment from the nets on his Instagram account. Indian bowling coach Bharathi Arun (aka Bharat Arun) was also seen in the video talking to Jadeja.

In the background, pacer Mohammd Shami can also be seen getting ready for his turn.

"Right arm over !! Kangaroo land!," Ravichandran has captioned the videos. The tweaker, who arrived in Australia with his wife Prithi and two daughters, also celebrated his 9th weeding anniversary on Friday. Sharing a picture from the occasion, Ashwin had written, "Time flies!! So did the last 9 years."

Ashwin enjoyed a strong IPL 2020 as he was in the heart of Delhi Capitals spin attack, reaching the final before losing the eventual winners Mumbai Indians in a one-sided final. This was DC’s first final in 13 years and they also finished a creditable second in the IPL points table.

Back with the Indian team, albeit only for the test series, Ashwin is currently serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine period with the entire team upon their arrival in Sydney.

All the players have been allowed to start their training after testing negative in their first Covid-19 test.

The eagerly-awaited Aus-India series will start from November 27 with a 3-match ODI series. The ODI series will be followed by 3 T20I fixtures before finally entering the Test leg which starts in Adelaide with a Day-Night Test from December 17.