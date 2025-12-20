'Quite happy': Suryakumar Yadav gives his take on India's squad composition ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 India skipper Suryakumar Yadav recently came forward and talked about the Indian team's composition for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026, that is slated to begin on February 7.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee event is all set to kick off on February 7, and with the squad announcement, Suryakumar Yadav was named as the captain, with all-rounder Axar Patel being named the vice captain.

With the squad announcement, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and gave his take on the squad composition that India will take on the World Cup with.

"It is a good motivation when you get to play in front of your home crowd we did the same thing in 2023 ODI World Cup and what we felt I can't forget that so it's going to be a good challenge when you're playing in front of your own home crowd and talking about the squad it looks balanced and we've actually filled in all the spots. We already have two or three combinations ready, so we are quite happy with the squad,’ Suryakumar Yadav said in the press conference.

Ishan Kishan makes the cut for World Cup

One of the most notable inclusions in the squad has been that of Ishan Kishan. With some stellar performances in the shortest format in the domestic circuit, Kishan’s inclusion in the squad came as a surprise to many.

With Sanju Samson also included, Kishan’s place in the squad could be as a backup, and it could be interesting to see how he makes the most of the chance that he is provided.

India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah

