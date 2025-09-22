Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement as South Africa announce squad for Pakistan series South Africa cricket announced their squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Pakistan, the side will be taking on Pakistan across two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20is, and will also play a T20I against Namibia.

Cricket South Africa recently announced their squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Pakistan. The Proteas will be taking on the Men in Green across two Test matches and three T20Is and will end the series with three ODI matches.

Batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his ODI retirement, as he has been named in the Proteas’ ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series. The star batter last played for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2024, and he will be hoping to put in a good show on his comeback.

Additionally, South Africa will be taking on Namibia for a single T20I game before the start of the Pakistan series. The clash against Namibia will be held on October 11. Whereas the first Test against Pakistan is slated to begin from October 12, with the second Test scheduled from October 20.

Furthermore, the three T20Is will be played on October 28, 31, and November 1. With the three ODIs slated to be held on November 4, 6, and 8.

Aiden Markram to lead South Africa in Tests, Bavuma misses out due to calf strain

It is worth noting that regular skipper Tamba Bavuma will be unavailable for South Africa’s two Test matches against Pakistan; the star batter misses out due to calf strain, and Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas in his absence.

The side’s head coach, Shukri Conrad, came forward and talked about Bavuma missing the test series as well. "Temba's calf strain will unfortunately keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, but the focus is on giving him the best chance to be fully ready for the India tour in November,” Conrad was quoted as saying by ESPN.

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests

Aiden Markram (capt), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

South Africa's squad for Pakistan T20Is

David Miller (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

South Africa's squad for Pakistan ODIs

Matthew Breetzke (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

South Africa's squad for Namibia T20I

Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams

