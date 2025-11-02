Quinton de Kock registers embarrassing record for South Africa in T20Is after getting out for duck in Lahore Quinton de Kock's return to international cricket hasn't been the most auspicious one as the veteran stumper has scored just 31 runs in four T20Is since coming back to the national side. In the third T20I, de Kock managed to achieve an unwanted record for South Africa after getting out for a duck.

Lahore:

Quinton de Kock hasn't had the start he would have liked after returning to international cricket for South Africa and on Saturday, the southpaw was dismissed for a duck after being cleaned up by Shaheen Afridi in the third T20I against Pakistan in Lahore. In four innings since the return, de Kock has scored 1, 23, 7 and 0 in four T20I innings and the duck in the decider meant that the left-hander now has the most number of ducks for South Africa in T20Is.

De Kock surpassed all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo on the list, having been tied on seven ducks previously with him. De Kock, now also has 19 ducks in international cricket and went past the likes of Temba Bavuma and Graeme Smith, who both have been dismissed for a duck on 18 occasions for South Africa.

Most ducks in T20Is for South Africa

8 - Quinton de Kock (95 innings)

7 - Andile Phehlukwayo (25 innings)

6 - Temba Bavuma (35 innings)

6 - JP Duminy (75 innings)

6 - Reeza Hendricks (86 innings)

Overall, former Proteas batter Herschelle Gibbs holds the record for most ducks for South Africa in international cricket (37). Among active players, pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is the closest, having been dismissed for a duck 28 times at the highest level for South Africa.

As for the match and the series, it was a disappointing last couple of games for South Africa after winning the opening game in Rawalpindi. Pakistan restricted South Africa to 110 and 139/9 in the last two games and chased down the scores on both occasions to win the series. Bereft of several first-choice players, South Africa competed well but fell short against the bowling quality of Pakistan in sub-continental conditions in Lahore.

The focus will shift to the ODIs for both teams as South Africa aim for a better show in the three 50-over matches in the international return for Faisalabad as the venue, after 17 years.