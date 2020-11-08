Shikhar Dhawan records his most prolific IPL season with sixth fifty-plus score in IPL 2020

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan

He managed three ducks and just six runs in his last five innings in IPL 2020, but on the day that mattered the most, Shikhar Dhawan managed to bounce back in style to not just score his sixth half-century-plus score in the on-going tournament, he also registered his most prolific season ever.

Dhawan moved past Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on the run-scoring charts for IPL 2020 to take second place, behind present Orange Cap holder KL Rahul. He has now gone past his previous best IPL tally of 569 runs that he managed in 2012. What has been even more impressive about his present IPL season is his strike rate of 147.95, a staggering improvement from his corresponding numbers in 2016 (116.78) and 2017 (127.39). It is only reflection of how much his attacking game has improved in such a short span which was clearly evident from the moment he whipped a short ball from Jason Holder in the early overs, over point for a boundary.

Talking about the game, Delhi Capitals, in their Qualifier 2 tie against STH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, opted to bat first and set up an absolute carnage with Dhawan being accompanied with Marcus Stoinis.

The pair added 86 runs to the board off just 49 balls with 10 boundaries and two sixes. Stoinis was eventually dismissed by Rashid Khan for 38 off 26, but Dhawan continued to score his 41st IPL fifty and record the joint-most number of half-century scores by a Delhi Capitals batsman in a sinle IPL season, alongside Rishabh Pant who had set the record of six such scores in 2016.

