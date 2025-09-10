PV Sindhu suffers shock exit from Hong Kong Open in 1st round, loses to unseeded Line Christophersen India's star shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a shock exit from the Hong Kong Open today, losing to unseeded Line Christophersen of Denmark. Sindhu won the opening game 21-15 but ended up losing the next two 16-21 and 19-21.

Hong Kong:

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu suffered a shock exit today in the Hong Kong Open in the first round. She went down to Denmark's Line Christophersen in the Women's Singles category despite winning the first game by a 21-15 margin. The Danish player made a stunning comeback in the next two sets, beating the Olympic silver medallist 16-21 and 19-21.

Sindhu was supposed to breeze past the round of 32, having beaten Line three times before. But she couldn't play to the best of her abilities and ended up losing the advantage of winning the opening game of the match.

The two players locked horns for the first time in 2021 at the All England Open and then in the same year, they faced each other in the World Tour Finals. On both occasions, Sindhu registered wins in straight sets. After a significant gap, they once again competed in May 2023 at the Malaysia Masters. In this clash, for the first time, Christophersen won a set against Sindhu but the Indian won in three sets making it a hattrick of wins.

However, the Danish player came prepared this time around as he made a stunning comeback to shock the Indian veteran.

What about other Indian players?

Meanwhile, several Indian players have participated in the Hong Kong Open, and among them, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Kiran George have made it to the round of 16. India's star doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have already made it to the next round with a strong show in the first round.

Coming back to Sindhu, she is expected to feature next in China Masters which is the Super 750 tournament.

