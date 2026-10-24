PV Sindhu beats Japan's Hina Akechi in three-game battle to reach French Open final

New Delhi:

PV Sindhu booked her place in the French Open final on Saturday after overcoming Japan’s Hina Akechi in a gruelling three-game semifinal. The two-time Olympic medallist prevailed 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 in a contest lasting one hour and 13 minutes. In the final, the Indian will face South Korea’s world number one An Se Young.

Meanwhile, it marked Sindhu’s second Super 750 final appearance of the year, following her triumph at the Japan Open in July.

All about Sindhu’s semi-final

Sindhu, currently ranked 11th in the world, had to draw on her experience to overcome the challenge posed by the 21-year-old Japanese, ranked 22nd. Akechi had already impressed at the tournament by defeating Wang Zhi Yi and Putri Kusuma Wardani and her defensive ability and deceptive shot-making made the semifinal a demanding encounter.

The opening game provided an early indication of the contest’s intensity, with neither player establishing a clear advantage during the initial exchanges. Sindhu eventually moved ahead at the interval with an 11-9 lead before producing a decisive burst of scoring. She claimed 11 of the final 12 points to close out the game 21-10 in 18 minutes.

Akechi responded in the second game. She recovered from an early deficit to take the contest into a tense finish. Sindhu fought back from behind and matched her opponent through several extended exchanges by using attacking shots from the backcourt to stay in contention.

Notably, the Indian also saved a game point at 20-20, but Akechi created another opportunity and converted it after Sindhu sent a shot wide, forcing a deciding game. Meanwhile, the third game remained competitive despite Sindhu’s early advantage. Akechi recovered from a 5-3 deficit and later drew level at 15-15, putting the Indian under renewed pressure.

A 38-shot rally then proved crucial as Akechi made a net error, allowing Sindhu to move ahead 18-16. The Indian subsequently increased her advantage, earned four match points after another wide shot from her opponent, and completed the victory with a cross-court smash.

Sindhu’s composure in the closing stages secured her a place in Sunday’s final, which could prove to be another difficult ask for the Indian shuttler.

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