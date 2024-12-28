Pushpa, Bahubali - Film buff Nitish Reddy brings out iconic celebrations on way to maiden Test ton - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY/ARKA MEDIA WORKS/DISNEY+HOTSTAR Nitish Reddy was literally on 'fire' mode as he reached his maiden Test hundred at the MCG against Australia

The 21-year-old Nitish Reddy has gone from a rookie to a dependable middle-order option for India on the ongoing Test tour of Australia as the all-rounder repaid management's faith by slamming his maiden century in the format on Saturday, December 28 leading his side's fightback on Day 3. India were trailing by 310 runs at the start of the day but the 127-run partnership between Reddy and Washington Sundar played a starry role in India managing to bat the day out with Reddy's century shining through.

Reddy became the first Indian No 8 batter to score a Test century in Australia and second after Wriddhiman Saha across all Tests against the current world Test champions at that position as he smashed Scott Boland for a confident lofted drive over the mid-on fielder to get to his milestone. Reddy was cock-a-hoop as he sat on the ground with his folded knees as he held his bat like a sword with the helmet over it to remind the viewers of the Bahubali pose.

This wasn't all though. Reddy, admittedly a film buff had celebrated his maiden half-century earlier in the day with the iconic 'Pushpa is fire, not a flower' pose while moving his bat under his chin from right to left to send social media into a frenzy.

Watch the videos:

Reddy's father Mutyala was tensed in the moments leading up to the century moment as India lost the wickets of Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession with the all-rounder batting on 97 and 99, respectively. However, the nerves calmed down after Mohammed Siraj played those three deliveries of Pat Cummins' over before it was up to Reddy, who had the whole dressing room up on its feet and his father pumping the air in joy.

India ended the third day of the fourth Test at the MCG against Australia being 116 runs behind with only 70 overs of play being possible. Australia still have one more wicket to take before getting to bat out again and scoring enough in the third innings to leave a sizeable target for the tourists to chase.