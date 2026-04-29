'Pure cinema watching Sooryavanshi bat': Ex-India star heaps praise on RR prodigy for stellar IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara showered his praise on Rajasthan Royals teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his performances in the Indian Premier League 2026. Sooryavanshi has repeatedly set the stage on fire with his ultra-aggressive batting approach that has often left the bowlers clueless.

Former cricketer and IPL winner Pujara has heaped praise on the 15-year-old prodigy, stating that 'it is cinema' watching him bat. "It’s pure cinema watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi bat," Pujara said on JioStar.

"The way he approaches every bowler with that fearless mindset is remarkable. He simply watches the ball and backs himself to strike it. What stands out is that even when the opposition knows he’s going to attack, they still struggle to contain him. That consistency, combined with his fearless intent in the Powerplay, is what gives his team a decisive edge and sets up games like this," he added.

Sooryavanshi starred with the bat yet again when he made 43 from 16 balls against the Punjab Kings in their successful chase of 223. The Royals handed Punjab their first defeat despite the spinners troubling the RR batters big time. Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal found enough in the surface to put the lid on the RR batters but as the pacers leaked big runs, the game slipped away.

Pujara praises Chahal's courage

Taking note of Chahal's performance, during which he picked up 3/36 in his four overs, Pujara heaped praise on the star leggie. "Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional, especially in the way he used his variations. Even after being hit, he had the courage to keep flighting the ball, changing his pace and lines to create opportunities.

"His control over speed, ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-90s, makes it difficult for batters to settle. In T20 cricket, that variation is crucial, and what stood out was his willingness to stick to his plans and attack, which made it a very impactful spell," he said.

McClenaghan highlights Jaiswal's contributions

While Sooryavanshi has often stolen the limelight, Yashasvi Jaiswal has flown a bit under the radar. He has made 306 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.71 and a strike rate of 158.54 with three half-centuries, including one against Punjab. "Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing great maturity for someone still so young. He’s playing like the experienced batter in that partnership, understanding when to step back and let Vaibhav Suryavanshi play his natural attacking game," McClenaghan said on the same show.

"What stands out is how he adapts. Once the situation demands, he shifts gears and takes control of the innings. It creates a perfect balance between the two, almost like a yin-yang combination, and that chemistry at the top is working really well for Rajasthan Royals."

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