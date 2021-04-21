Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Two bottom-placed teams, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), will battle it out in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

While SRH are lying at the bottom of the table and are yet to win a game, PBKS have managed just one win out of their games and have the worst net run rate (-0.967) among the teams.

As the two sides meet to put their IPL 2021 campaign back on track, let's take a look at IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, and PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tips.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow

KL Rahul has been in fine form with the bat and will continue to hold the key for PBKS' strong start in the game against SRH. Yes, he was criticised for his slow run-rate in the side's previous game against Delhi Capitals, but Rahul also showed that he could adopt an aggressive approach when the side took on Rajasthan Royals in the opening game of the season.

Bairstow, meanwhile, will aim to continue on his aggressive run. An unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal cut short his impressive innings (22-ball 43), and SRH would hope for a similar display from him.

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Abdul Samad

Mayank Agarwal returned to form in the side's match against DC and his contribution with the bat remains crucial to PBKS' season this year. Same goes for Chris Gayle, who has shown signs of his aggressive best, signifying that a big knock is around the corner.

Abdul Samad may have failed in the first few games but he remains a force to reckon with in the SRH's lower-middle order, and the franchise would continue to count on him to give them a strong finish.

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar

Shankar bowled an economical spell while taking two wickets against Mumbai Indians, and also scored 28 in the failed run-chase for the SRH. Hooda, meanwhile, can earn you good points with his aggressive style of play -- even if his stay at the crease is relatively short.

Bowlers; Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rashid Khan has been one of the rare shining lights for the SRH this season. His bowling performances have been incredible in the season so far and this is why, he is our vice-captain in the game. T Natarajan, meanwhile, may not have had a bright start to the season but we know about his potential -- especially in the death overs.

Shami, meanwhile, has been consistently taking wickets for the PBKS this season.