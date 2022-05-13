Follow us on Image Source : IPL PBKS are all set to take on RCB on Friday

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PBKS vs RCB

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch MI vs CSK the 59th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the MI vs CSK the 59th Match of IPL 2022?

Thursday, 12th May

At what time does MI vs CSK the 59th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the MI vs CSK the 59th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis