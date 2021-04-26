Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Languishing dead last in the IPL 2021 points table with four back-to-back losses, Kolkata Knight Riders would be desperately hoping for a change of fortune in the season's first match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side will be taking on a rejuvenated Punjab Kings, who finally tasted victory after three consecutive defeats and in some fashion as they outdone defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

The match is absolutely crucial for both the sides to climb out of the bottom half of the table, presence of quality players in both the side meant a battle for every inch is on the cards. Keeping in mind the best combination, we have tried to predict the best fantasy XI for the match whose captaincy has been handed to in-form PBKS captain KL Rahul, who would look to make the most out of the fresh Ahmedabad turf. The vice-captaincy of the XI is handed to Nitish Rana.

Let's take a look at the rest of the PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Batting order: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana (VC), Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill

In the batting order of the PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 team, we have chosen PBKS' Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle, along with three KKR batsmen in Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and Shubman Gill. It is expected that the pitch will be favored by the batsmen on the fresh turf after string of low-scoring games in slowing down pitches of Chennai and Mumbai. While Mayank and Gayle have been among runs, KKR picks have found it hard to get going but are expected to make the most out of the condition favouring them.

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 We have given the place of Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper of the team. Rahul is fantastic behind the wicket, while he is also scoring runs at a canter with three fifties in five innings. His rich run of form also made us pick him as captain.

Allrounder: Andre Russell and Deepak Hooda

As the all-rounder of the PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 team, we have replaced Deepak Hooda with Andre Andre Russell. While Russell is capable of bowling at the deathas well as destroying the opposition with his bat, Deepak Hooda made it clear at the start of the IPL what he can do with his bat. Over few last matches, PBKS faith in Hooda with the ball has also increased.

Bowler: Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi

In the bowling attack of the PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 team, we have included Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi along with Varun Chakraborty. These three players have so far performed brilliantly in this IPL. Bishnoi did not get to play since the beginning of IPL 2021, but he has rocketed since he got a chance in the playing XI.

PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 Team: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (C), Andre Russell Deepak Hooda, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.