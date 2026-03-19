Punjab Kings' star pacer to miss first few games of IPL 2026, explains reason

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson is expected to miss a significant portion of the first half of the IPL 2026. The New Zealand pacer delayed his arrival in India following the birth of his child and as per reports, he is expected to remain at home for a brief period before joining the Shreyas Iyer-led side for the IPL 2026. Notably, he has already confirmed his plans ahead of New Zealand’s third T20I against South Africa in Auckland.

He spoke about the family commitment he currently has and added to having a few week off before travelling to India for the cash-rich league.

“Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter,” Ferguson said in the pre-match press conference.

His schedule has been packed in recent weeks. During the 2026 T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka, the ace pacer briefly stepped away on paternity leave but managed only a short stay before rejoining the squad for the Super Eight phase. Soon after the tournament, he returned to action in Hamilton, producing a standout performance of 3 for 16 against South Africa. Following the ongoing series, he is set for an extended break.

Punjab have multiple options to replace Ferguson

Punjab, on the other hand, had expected Ferguson to bolster their pace attack. They are now assessing alternatives within their squad, as Australia left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis is among the leading options to step in. Acquired for INR 4.4 crore, the 31-year-old brings considerable T20 experience, including an impressive record in the Big Bash League, where he ranks among the competition’s top wicket-takers.

The franchise also retained a range of pace options, including Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Marcus Stoinis, giving them flexibility despite Ferguson’s temporary absence.

Beyond the IPL, Ferguson continues to weigh his international future without committing to a fixed timeline. While he does not hold a central contract, he remains motivated to represent New Zealand in upcoming global events.

“They thought this was my last game (laughs). No, I'm still very committed to play for New Zealand. Looking forward to the next two World Cups, there's a great opportunity for our squad,” Ferguson said.

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