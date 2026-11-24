New Delhi:

Punjab Kings are set to appoint Paras Mhambrey as their next bowling coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027 edition. The official announcement is expected to be made ahead of the UP auction in Goa on December 16. Apart from him, the franchise has also roped in former Super Kings staff member Rajiv Kumar, who is set to join as the new fielding coach.

Notably, ahead of the next season, the franchise has parted ways with James Hopes and Brad Haddin. They were close to Australian head coach Ricky Ponting, but it is understandable that the management wanted more Indians in the coaching role. Meanwhile, Mhambrey’s arrival is particularly significant, as he has prior experience working with Ponting as the duo worked together at Mumbai Indians.

The former India bowling coach also brings international experience to the Punjab setup. He was part of Rahul Dravid’s coaching team between 2021 and 2024, a period that included two significant achievements for Indian cricket. India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

His experience also extends to the IPL, where he has had two separate stints with Mumbai Indians. Mhambrey returned to the franchise after completing his assignment with the Indian team but departed last month following changes to Mumbai's coaching structure as they appointed Mitchell McClenaghan for the role.

PBKS look to rebuild

The coaching changes come as Punjab look to build on their recent progress under Ponting, who took over as head coach before the 2025 IPL season. The franchise reached the final that year but lost the title decider against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the 2026 season, they had a very impressive start, winning six games on the trot, alongside a washed-out fixture against KKR. However, their momentum faded considerably in the latter stages. They managed just one more win while suffering six defeats, eventually missing out on a playoff berth.

To change that and create more unity among Indian players, coaching changes could be made. When it comes to the squad, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be mighty happy, especially after acquiring Hardik Pandya from MI.

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