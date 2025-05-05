Punjab Kings set records flying with the highest team score in IPL against LSG, surpass Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings seem to be in the mood in the ongoing IPL season, like they have never been before, at least in the last decade. Seven wins already with three games still left, 200-plus totals thrice and leaving records tumble after every game, it might be the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting effect, but the players have also stepped up for the Men in Red and it seems like a team in sync with a pragmatic approach.
Playing their first game in Dharamsala this season, Punjab Kings were sent in to bat and despite losing their man of the season, Priyansh Arya, in the first over, the hosts ended up smashing 236 runs, their third highest score this season and fourth best for them overall in the IPL. 236 was also the highest IPL total by any team against the Lucknow Super Giants as Punjab Kings surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders' score of 235, which they achieved last year, also under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.
Highest team total for Punjab Kings in IPL
262/2 vs KKR - Kolkata, 2024
245/6 vs SRH - Hyderabad, 2025
243/5 vs GT - Ahmedabad, 2025
236/5 vs LSG - Dharamsala, 2025
Highest team score in IPL against Lucknow Super Giants
236/5 - Punjab Kings - Dharamsala, 2025
235/6 - KKR - Lucknow, 2024
234/7 - KKR - Kolkata, 2025
227/2 - GT - Ahmedabad, 2023
236 proved to be too much for the Super Giants after Arshdeep Singh sent back their big three overseas batters at the top of the order in the powerplay itself. The Super Giants were only playing catch-up from that moment on and thanks to some quality hitting from Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, the visitors were able to close the gap to just 37 runs.
The Kings are already on 15 points and in second position, and one more win out of the remaining three matches will seal a spot for them in the playoffs, which will be a huge achievement for the franchise and its fans since the team hasn't gotten past the group stage for over a decade.