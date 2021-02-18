IPL 2021 Auction: Punjab Kings rope in Jhye Richardson for whopping INR 14 crore

File photo of Jhye Richardson.

Following a strong showing at the Big Bash League, Australian bowler Jhye Richardson has been roped into the Indian Premier League for the first time as newly-renamed Punjab Kings bought him for whopping money of Rs 14.4 crore.

The 24-year-old right-arm pacer had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and was expected to be a hot favourite for the auction as Punjab Kings faced stiff competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore for Jhye but it was the northern outfit that ultimately grabbed the Aussie.

The buy-out price of Rs 14 crore meant he became the second-most expensive Aussie player at the mini-auction behind compatriot Glenn Maxwell, who was bought for Rs 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

But it was South Africa's Chris Morris who made headlines to become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, as he fetched Rs 16.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction.

The record was previously held by Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2015 auction.

Morris was bought by the Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings were in the bid for Morris, with the Royals eventually prevailing with the highest bid.

Morris represented the RCB in the previous edition of the tournament, fetching Rs 10 crore.