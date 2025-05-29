Punjab Kings register joint-lowest playoffs total in IPL history, check full list Punjab Kings posted 101 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2025. It is the joint-lowest total in Playoffs history. PBKS are tied with Kolkata Knight Riders, who made 101 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2017 Eliminator.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings registered the joint-lowest playoff score in IPL history. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab batters failed to establish their authority in the middle as wickets fell like a house of cards. Credit goes to RCB bowlers, who were ruthless with the ball, particularly Suyash Sharma, who picked up three wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal picked up three and two wickets, respectively as Punjab posted 101 runs in the first innings. They are tied with Lucknow Super Giants in the list, who made 101 vs Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2017.

Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mullanpur. During the toss presentation, RCB captain Rajat Patidar noted that the pitch was hard and expected the bowlers to dominate in the initial overs. RCB planned for a strong start and they eventually managed to keep up with that. Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who had a terrific campaign in IPL 2025, departed after scoring 7 and 18, respectively, while batting at three, Josh Inglis made 4.

Lowest powerplay total in IPL playoffs

Runs Team Opposition Year 101 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians 2023 101 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2025 107 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians 2017

The pressure fell on captain Shreyas Iyer, but he failed to live up to the expectations. Punjab, interestingly, had an aggressive batting approach in the Qualifier 1 and that didn’t change even after they lost quick wickets. Iyer was dismissed in one such fashion. The captain tried to knock one down the line but an edge sent him back to the pavilion.

Marcus Stoinis tried to save Punjab’s innings and managed to keep the scoreboard ticking but the all-rounder had very little support from the other end. He made 26 runs off 17 balls before Suyash cleaned him up. The matter escalated as Punjab were forced to bring in an Impact Sub in Musheer Khan. The 20-year-old made his IPL debut but couldn’t make the most of the opportunity, being dismissed for a duck.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai played a vital knock of 18 runs, which eventually helped Punjab break the unwanted record of the lowest total in Playoffs history.