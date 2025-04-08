Punjab Kings hand CSK fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025, Priyansh Arya sets new records Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in Mullanpur. It was CSK's fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing IPL 2025 while the Shreyas Iyer-led side registered their third victory of the campaign.

Punjab Kings handed Chennai Super Kings their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions once again produced a poor batting performance, leading to a 18-run defeat. On the other hand, it was Punjab’s only second victory in Mullanpur. They have had a terrible home record since 2024 and the win will give them plenty of confidence for the remainder of the season.

Notably, Chennai had a decent start to the match, with Khaleel Ahmed picking up two wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Marcus Stoinis. PBKS were reduced to 81/4 at one stage but that didn’t affect Priyansh Arya, who smacked a cracking century. The 24-year-old reached the milestone in just 39 balls, which is the second-fastest by an Indian cricketer in the cash-rich league. He also became the eighth uncapped cricketer to name the record.

Towards the end, Shashank Singh played an important knock of 52* runs off 36 deliveries while Marco Jansen hit an unbeaten 34 runs off 19 deliveries. Courtesy of their incredible power-hitting, Punjab posted 219 runs in the first innings.

When it came to the chase, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway set the tone for the team. They helped CSK register their highest successful partnership in the IPL 2025 but it wasn’t enough. Rachin departed after scoring 36 runs and soon after that, captain Ruturaj followed suit. CSK were reduced to 62/2 and they failed to recover from that.

Conway, who kept the scoreboard ticking, scored 69 runs off 49 deliveries before the team management decided to retire him. The New Zealand international was finding it difficult to get going and introduced Ravindra Jadeja towards the end. With Jadeja and Dhoni in the middle, CSK had some hope but Punjab maintained their composure and picked up a comfortable win. For Punjab, Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets.