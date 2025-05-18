Punjab Kings create history in IPL, register multiple huge records with bat during clash against RR Punjab Kings' middle-order helped the team create historical records in their clash against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. PBKS set a daunting total of 219/5 after being in choppy waters at the start of their innings.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings created history as their batters put up a brilliant show after losing their way at the start in their clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. After opting to bat first, PBKS were in choppy waters at 34/3, before their middle order revived the innings to set up a daunting total of 219/5.

PBKS registered a couple of major records during their innings. From being 34/3, PBKS ended on 219/5, which is now the highest total for a team losing three wickets for less than 35 in the history of the Indian cash-rich league.

The previous highest belonged to Lucknow Super Giants, who had scored 213/9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their 212-run chase after being 23/3.

Highest totals after being 3 down for less than 35 in an IPL innings:

219/5 - PBKS vs RR, Jaipur, 2025

213/9 - LSG vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023

211/9 - DC vs LSG, Visakhapatnam, 2025

208/7 - KKR vs SRH, Kolkata, 2024

205/7 - KKR vs SRH, Kolkata, 2023

Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Azmatullah Omarzai put up strong contributions to help PBKS set a sizeable total. Wadhera was the leading run-scorer with his 70, while Shashank's 59 and Azmatullah's 21, helped PBKS end well.

Most runs by middle-order batters in an IPL innings

The Punjab middle-order set up another huge record in the tournament. The 180 runs scored by their batters from No.4 to No.7 is now the most scored in an IPL innings, going past the previous record of 174, scored by Mumbai Indians' middle-order in their tied fixture against RCB in 2020.

Meanwhile, PBKS were hit with a blow as captain Shreyas Iyer was subbed out after he made 30 with the bat. It was speculated that Iyer was not 100% and was subbed out for Harpreet Brar. In his absence, Shashank Singh led the team as stand-in skipper.