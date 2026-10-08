Punjab Kings' coaching staff to undergo major changes? Haddin-Hopes resign ahead of IPL 2027 | Report

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 season is on the horizon, and the various franchises are hard at work as they begin the process of finalising their squads ahead of the new season of the tournament. With the auction on the horizon, Punjab Kings are being reported to be undergoing a major shake-up in the coaching department as they look to put forth a display of some brilliant cricket once more in the IPL 2027.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Punjab Kings might be in search of three new coaches ahead of the IPL 2027. After Sairaj Bahutule, the side’s fielding and fast bowling coach, Brad Haddin, and James Hopes, respectively, have reportedly resigned from their positions as well.

Both have reportedly landed a job in the BBL (Big Bash League), which is the biggest reason for their departure from Punjab Kings and the coaching staff led by former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting. The report also states that Ponting will be responsible for finding new names who will join the coaching staff, and it could be interesting to see who joins Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027.

Punjab Kings had a subpar campaign in the IPL 2026

Speaking of the IPL, Punjab Kings has been one of the best sides in the tournament for the last few seasons. With the signing of Shreyas Iyer into their team and the addition of some top names, Punjab Kings have established themselves as one of the top teams in the tournament.

They managed to reach the summit clash of the tournament back in 2025, where they lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the side clinched its first-ever title. Furthermore, 2026 did not go as planned for the side.

Punjab Kings did pick up where they left off and won consecutive matches in the early stages of the tournament. However, their form took a dip as they went on to lose several matches back-to-back and ended up finishing in fifth place in the standings, just one place short of the knockouts.

With a major overhaul in the side’s coaching staff, it could be interesting to see how Punjab Kings fare in the IPL 2027, and what names they can add in their ranks in the upcoming auction.

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