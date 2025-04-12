Punjab Kings break Delhi Capitals' IPL record of powerplay against SRH as visitors go berserk in Hyderabad Punjab Kings openers fired shots early on in the powerplay before skipper Shreyas Iyer continued from where he left off in the previous few games as the visitors forced Sunrisers Hyderabad to taste their own bitter medicine. Kings piled on 245 runs in their 20 overs after Marcus Stoinis's 4 sixes.

Punjab Kings broke the IPL record of the best powerplay score for any team against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the visitors' uncapped openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh went berserk in the first six overs in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12. The Kings smashed 89 in their first six overs after the centurion Arya continued from where he left off against the Chennai Super Kings stroking a 13-ball 36 and so did Prabhsimran before Shreyas Iyer picked up at the end.

89/1 was the Kings' second-highest powerplay after their 93/1 last year against the Kolkata Knight Riders when they pulled off the highest successful chase in IPL history of 262 while it being the best by any team against SRH as the visitors surpassed Delhi Capitals' 88/2 from last year as well.

Highest powerplay score for a team against SRH in IPL

89/1 - Punjab Kings, Hyderabad 2025

88/2 - Delhi Capitals, Delhi 2024

86/1 - Kings XI Punjab, Hyderabad 2014

85/1 - Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad 2024

83/1 - Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi 2021

The Kings continued their marauding form with the bat as even though they looked like losing the plot a bit in the latter half while losing a few wickets in quick succession, including a set Shreyas Iyer, who smashed his fastest fifty in the IPL off just 22 deliveries, they managed to storm back with a Marcus Stoinis cameo at the end where he took Mohammed Shami to the cleaners with four sixes in the final over. The Kings got to their highest score of the season, bettering 243 they scored in the season opener against the Gujarat Titans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a tough spot with four losses in a row and a sword of a humongous chase of 246 runs on their heads.