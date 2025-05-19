Punjab Kings break 11-year-old streak to secure IPL 2025 playoffs spot Punjab Kings broke their 11 year old, and secured a spot in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 playoffs with an emphatic performance against Rajasthan Royals. Their qualification was ensured after Delhi Capitals lost their game to Gujarat Titans.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 is rapidly approaching its latter stages. With the group stages of the competition coming to a close soon, three teams have already ensured their qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers occupy the top two spots in the standings and booked their ticket to the IPL 2025 playoffs, with the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings being the third team to punch their ticket to the knockouts.

It is interesting to note that Punjab Kings are guaranteed a spot in the knockouts for the first time since 2014. The side has been getting knocked out of the group stages of the tournament since playing the IPL final in 2014. Many would credit their new skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting for the turnaround in their form.

However, despite booking their spot in the playoffs, RCB, PBKS, and GT are still battling for a spot in the top two in the standings, as finishing in the top two would provide them with two chances to reach the summit clash of the competition.

It is also worth noting that Punjab Kings registered their 8th win of the season when they took on Rajasthan Royals in game 59 of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18.

The game saw Punjab coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a horrid start as openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh departed on scores of 9 and 21, respectively. Furthermore, debutant Mitch Owen departed on a duck.

After the top order’s failure, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh put in an excellent performance with the bat, scoring 70 and 59* runs, respectively, as Punjab posted a total of 219 runs in the first innings. Furthermore, the side managed to impress with the ball as well, limiting Royals to a score of 209, winning the game by 10 runs.