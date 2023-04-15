LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in nail-biting thriller

Follow us on Image Source : AP Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings registered a brilliant win in the 21st match of the IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. In the match played at LSG's homeground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, PBKS beat LSG by 2 wickets. It's worth noting that Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the game due to a niggle and Sam Curran was named the stand-in skipper. After winning the toss PBKS opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, LSG registered 159/8 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Punjab completed the chase successfully in 19.3 overs with 2 wickets in hand.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Substitutes

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan

Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams

