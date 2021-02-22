Pune's Gahunje Stadium to host three India vs England ODI series: report

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Gahunje Stadium.

Maharashtra Cricket Association’s Gahunje Stadium, located in Pune, will host the upcoming three ODI matches between India vs England, reported daily Indian Express.

All three matches will be Day/Night affair and will be played on March 23, 26 and 28 respectively.

MCA's honourable president Vikas Kakatkar informed that the commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police Krishna Prakash has already paid a visit to the stadium to review the security arrangements and the stadium.

The report further mentioned that Zonal Operations Manager, BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), also have reviewed and inspected the safety measures at the stadium while BCCI Advance Party Manager Prashanat Bisht, along with Star Sports representatives, also inspected the telecast facilities at the stadium.

The report further read that since there are three back-to-back matches on the ground, the MCA has decided to play the matches on three separate main pitches; providing teams fresh wicket for every game.

However, the decision on allowing crowd at the stadium is yet to be taken and expected to be taken in early March. The ticket prices and crowd capacity will be announced based on the government decision, MCA was quoted as saying by the daily.As there are three matches that are planned, with back-to-back matches, the stadium’s three main wickets, will find excellent use with each match being played on a fresh wicket, MCA officials said.