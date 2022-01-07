Punam Raut speaks on World Cup squad snub; says ignored despite average of 73.75 in 2021

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Punam Raut.

Highlights Apart from Raut, prominent names Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were also missing out

The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup

India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6, 2022

India opener Punam Raut has made her disappointment public on being ignored for the Women's World Cup squad, which was announced on Thursday. Raut pointed out that she had an excellent 2021 season where she scored runs at an exceptional average for India over six ODIs she played in.

"Having been considered amongst the experienced batsmen and a consistent run-scorer for India, I'm extremely disappointed at not being a part of the World Cup squad," Raut wrote in her statement on Twitter. "In 2021, I averaged 73.75, scoring 295 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries in the six ODI games that I played.

"It is very disheartening to be continuously left out even after performing. Having said that, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the players who will be representing India."

Apart from Raut, prominent names Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were also missing out from the squad that would be led by Mithali Raj.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from February 11, 2022.

After the game against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, India will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

Team for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women's World Cup, 2022 Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

(Reported by ANI)