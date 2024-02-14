Pulled out of PSL, Reece Topley signs up with MI Emirates for ILT20; fans say 'pacer scheduled his injury'

Follow us on Image Source : DURBANSSG X Reece Topley after playing 12 matches in SA20 for Durban's Super Giants will be plying his trade in the ILT20

MI Emirates announced three inclusions to their roster for the remaining few games in the International League T20 (ILT20) with the likes of Tim David and Fazalhaq Farooqi leaving for their respective international duties. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Monank Patel and England pacer Reece Topley were the three new signings. Topley's was the most interesting one given that he has already been ruled out of PSL, which begins this weekend but will play in the ILT20 playoffs.

"[Topley] hasn't received his NOC [no-objection certificate from England] and is out of the PSL," Ali Tareen tweeted. Topley's pull out from PSL, as per ESPNCricinfo, is more of a precautionary measure by the ECB keeping in mind a long IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and then the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. The left-arm pacer has had a long list of injuries in the past and the PSL withdrawal is probably a way to combat any future risks which may put his participation in doubt for the T20 World Cup.

Hence, Topley signing up with the MI Emirates for at least two or even three matches for just the playoffs came as a surprise to many given he played 12 matches in the recently concluded SA20 and having played the final, he will be directly pulled into the pressure situation given it's the playoffs.

The fans, however, couldn't stop from reacting to the whole situation as many suggested that Topley has 'scheduled his injury' as the first reports broke that the left-arm seamer had been injured and even though the injury wasn't serious, it was some sort of a niggle. But his participation for MI Emirates in the remaining games of ILT20 quashes the injury reports.

Dubai Capitals with an 85-run win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have already sealed their place in Qualifier 2 and will wait for the loser of Qualifier 1 between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants.