Pujara, Rizwan create historic India-Pakistan partnership in London

India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan scripted a historic partnership in London.

The duo shared a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket in their match for Sussex against Durham at the Second Division of English cricket's red-ball County Championship.

The day began with Sussex at 362/5, with the Indian batsman on 128 and the Pakistani batsman-wicketkeeper on 5. Pujara went to the back foot and smashed the first ball of the morning for a boundary. He managed to put just eight runs on board in the first 45 minutes but Rizwan contributed 36 runs by the time they had a partnership of 50. At the time of lunch, Sussex had a score of 490/5 with Pujara and Rizwan at 186 and 74. The 150-partnership, which coincided with the team reaching 500, came off 149 balls but four runs later Rizwan was dismissed.

The match in which Pujara made 203 and Rizwan made 79, ended in a draw.

Pujara has scored three triple-digit scores in consecutive matches in the County Championship, with two double centuries. His performance will be in focus for India's tour to England later this year.

The batter was dropped from the Indian Test team after the series loss in South Africa earlier this year.