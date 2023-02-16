IND vs AUS 2nd Test: I am more open to changes now - Pujara ahead of his 100th Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Cheteshwar Pujara in action

Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test on Friday in the upcoming second Test between India and Australia. The 35-year-old star batter gave his take on having flexibility in his approach in order to stay relevant in Tests, the only format that he plays.

In the previous year, Pujara was dropped from the Indian team for sometime during a home series against Sri Lanka after claims that he "wasn't able to move the game" and put pressure on the bowlers. However, looking forward to the 2nd Test, Pujara has added new shots to his repertoire after discussions with the team management.

"Certainly, it was challenging, but the most important part is you need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself," Pujara told PTI on the eve of the second Test against Australia.

"I know how I got success in the first five-seven years for what I have done and I can't change my game, but obviously, you can fine-tune and add things to your game. But you can't change your entire game," he added.

There is also the challenge of competing with multi-format players, who probably possess a different dimension of attacking games.

"Each and every player has a different style. What I have learned in all these years is to stick to your strengths and you need to back that I have added a few shots to my game in the last couple of years and continuing to grow as a cricketer."

Dropped from the Indian team, Pujara went to English county cricket and played brilliantly for Sussex, and made a fiery comeback in Team India.

"I had already spoken to Rahul bhai (Dravid) and Vicky paaji (Vikram Rathour) and although I was left out of the team, I had clear communication that there were certain things I had to work on and there will be opportunities to play for India," Pujara stated.

"I got my opportunity again to play that one-off Test match in England and I was ready, I played first-class games for Sussex and scored enough runs, got enough confidence," he added.

The word 'I' builds a lot of perceptions but he understood that he needed an open mind to get back into the groove.

"That has opened my mindset and I want to implement these in Test, you are a little more open-minded and flexible and that has helped me even in the last series against Bangladesh, and when we needed to accelerate and I had to play few shots, I could do that.

"I have been a little more open-minded and flexible to changes and adapt to situations and be open to changes in technique."

India won the first Test match against Australia by an innings and 132 runs. They will want to keep the momentum and win the upcoming Test matches in order to increase their points for the WTC standings.

