PSL 2025 schedule: Pakistan Super League to be played from April 11 to May 18, will directly clash with IPL PCB announced the schedule for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament will directly clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time as it will be played from April 11 to May 18.

PCB announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today, even as the national team got knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy at home in the group stage without registering a single win. The tournament will clash directly with the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year as it will be played from April 11 to May 18. On the other hand, the IPL is scheduled to take place from March 22 to May 25.

Islamabad United, the defending champions, will face two-time champions Lahore Qalandars in the opening game of the season on April 11 in Rawalpindi. A total of 34 matches will be played across four venues - Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Multan. Rawalpindi will host 11 matches while Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium has been allotted 13 games of PSL 2025, and Karachi and Multan will play host to five matches each this season.

PSL 2025 will feature only three double-headers this time around, while on the rest of the days only one match will be played. The PSL Cheif Executive Officer Salman Naseer was delighted to announce the schedule as he also confirmed that an exhibition match featuring former Pakistan stars will also be played on April 8 in Peshawar.

"We are thrilled to officially announce the schedule for the historic 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Over the past decade, the HBL PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent. The fans in this year’s tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

"As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of the HBL PSL, we are delighted to host an exhibition match in Peshawar before the start of the tournament, which is a significant step in bringing top-tier cricket to Peshawar, a city with a deep-rooted love for the game.. We remain dedicated to enhancing the experience for players, fans, and stakeholders, who have witnessed some breathtaking contests in the league over the years," he said in a statement.

Here's the schedule of PSL 2025:

11 April – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

12 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

13 April – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 April – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

15 April – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

16 April – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

18 April – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

19 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

20 April – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

21 April – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

22 April – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 April – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

24 April – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 April – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

26 April – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 April – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 April – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 April – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 May – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 May – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 May – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5 May – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

7 May – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

8 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

10 May – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

13 May – Qualifier 1, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 May – Eliminator 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 May – Eliminator 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

18 May – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore