PSL 2023: Here is every major record to know at end of season featuring most sixes, fifties and runs

PSL 2023 witnessed one of the most memorable finals, not only in the league's history but from a general cricketing standpoint too. The match between Lahore and Multan went right down the wire before Afridi's team prevailed to bag the final by just one run. The season has now come to a close and here is every major record you should know.

From most sixes, fifties, and boundaries to the best average and economy, we have compiled the full list for you below. Read on.

Most Sixes

Fakhar Zaman: 27 Rilee Rossouw: 21 Tom Kohler-Cadmore: 21 Colin Munro: 20 Mohammad Haris: 18

Most Boundaries

Babar Azam: 64 Mohammad Rizwan: 54 Rilee Rossouw: 48 Imad Wasim: 41 Saim Ayub: 36

Most Fifties

Babar Azam: 5 Saim Ayub: 5 Mohammad Rizwan: 4 Rilee Rossouw: 3 Imad Wasim: 3

Best Batting Average

Imad Wasim: 134.67 Mohammad Rizwan: 55 Babar Azam: 52.20 Kieron Pollard: 52 Muhammad Akhlaq: 51

Best Strike Rate

Usman Khan: 198.81 Umar Akmal: 186.27 Mohammad Haris: 186.17 Sikandar Raza: 179.84 Omair Yousuf: 178.57

Highest Score

Jason Roy: 145(63) Rilee Rossouw: 121(51) Usman Khan: 120(43) Martin Guptill: 117(67) Fakhar Zaman: 115(57)

Best Economy

Shoaib Malik: 6.31 Tabraiz Shamsi: 6.44 Mir Hamza: 6.50 Rashid Khan: 6.53 David Wiese: 7.33

Most Wickets

Abbas Afridi: 23 Ihsanullah: 22 Rashid Khan: 20 Shaheen Afridi: 19 Usama Mir: 17

Most Runs

Mohammad Rizwan: 550 Babar Azam: 522 Rilee Rossouw: 453 Rilee Rossouw: 429 Imad Wasim: 404

The Prize Money

Afridi's Lahore won prize money of around INR 3.4 crore. Here's a list of different leagues and the prize money the winning team get. It is to be noted that these amounts are approximate and can vary on a year-to-year basis.

IPL: 20 cr

ICC: 13.02 cr (T20 World Cup)

CPL: 8.14 cr

BPL: 6.92 cr

BBL: 3.66 cr

PSL: 3.40 cr

