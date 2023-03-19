PSL 2023: Here is every major record to know at end of season featuring most sixes, fifties and runs

PSL 2023 witnessed one of the most memorable finals, not only in the league's history but from a general cricketing standpoint too. The match between Lahore and Multan went right down the wire before Afridi's team prevailed to bag the final by just one run. The season has now come to a close and here is every major record you should know.
From most sixes, fifties, and boundaries to the best average and economy, we have compiled the full list for you below. Read on.
Most Sixes
- Fakhar Zaman: 27
- Rilee Rossouw: 21
- Tom Kohler-Cadmore: 21
- Colin Munro: 20
- Mohammad Haris: 18
Most Boundaries
- Babar Azam: 64
- Mohammad Rizwan: 54
- Rilee Rossouw: 48
- Imad Wasim: 41
- Saim Ayub: 36
Most Fifties
- Babar Azam: 5
- Saim Ayub: 5
- Mohammad Rizwan: 4
- Rilee Rossouw: 3
- Imad Wasim: 3
Best Batting Average
- Imad Wasim: 134.67
- Mohammad Rizwan: 55
- Babar Azam: 52.20
- Kieron Pollard: 52
- Muhammad Akhlaq: 51
Best Strike Rate
- Usman Khan: 198.81
- Umar Akmal: 186.27
- Mohammad Haris: 186.17
- Sikandar Raza: 179.84
- Omair Yousuf: 178.57
Highest Score
- Jason Roy: 145(63)
- Rilee Rossouw: 121(51)
- Usman Khan: 120(43)
- Martin Guptill: 117(67)
- Fakhar Zaman: 115(57)
Best Economy
- Shoaib Malik: 6.31
- Tabraiz Shamsi: 6.44
- Mir Hamza: 6.50
- Rashid Khan: 6.53
- David Wiese: 7.33
Most Wickets
- Abbas Afridi: 23
- Ihsanullah: 22
- Rashid Khan: 20
- Shaheen Afridi: 19
- Usama Mir: 17
Most Runs
- Mohammad Rizwan: 550
- Babar Azam: 522
- Rilee Rossouw: 453
- Imad Wasim: 404
The Prize Money
Afridi's Lahore won prize money of around INR 3.4 crore. Here's a list of different leagues and the prize money the winning team get. It is to be noted that these amounts are approximate and can vary on a year-to-year basis.
- IPL: 20 cr
- ICC: 13.02 cr (T20 World Cup)
- CPL: 8.14 cr
- BPL: 6.92 cr
- BBL: 3.66 cr
- PSL: 3.40 cr