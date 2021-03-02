Sarfaraz Ahmed smokes four consecutives sixes against Iftikhar Ahmed | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/THEPSLT20 Sarfaraz Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was in great touch on Tuesday as he hammered four consecutive sixes against Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Sarfaraz scored a quick-fire fifty at the National Stadium, Karachi, which was laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes.

In the 13th over bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz began his six-hitting spree as he creamed the spinner for four towering sixes. On the third delivery of the over, Sarfaraz smoked it over cow corner for a maximum.

The wicketkeeper-batsman followed it with sixes over deep mid-wicket and backward square leg on the next two deliveries. To make it four in a row, Sarfaraz hammered it over deep mid-wicket on the last delivery of the over, reaching 49 off just 29 deliveries.

"You don't mess with @SarfarazA_54," wrote the official PSL Twitter while sharing the clip of Sarfaraz's four sixes.

Sarfaraz ended up scoring 54 off 41 deliveries before getting trapped off Faheem Ashraf's delivery in the 17th over. On the back of the skipper's half-century, Gladiators put up a challenging total on the scoreboard.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, Gladiators lost both their openers -- Saim Ayub and Cameron Delport -- in the Powerplay itself. Faf du Plessis (17) and Azam Khan (4) also departed cheaply, leaving the Quetta outfit struggling on 41/4.

After suffering early blows, all-rounder Ben Cutting scored 23 and Sarfaraz came up with a vital half-century to keep their side in the contest. Mohammad Nawaz also chipped in with a late cameo of 29-ball 31 as Gladiators posted 156/7 on the board.