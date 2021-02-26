Moin Khan's son Azam hits huge six against Wahab Riaz, ball lands out of stadium | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/PSL Azam Khan

Quetta Gladiators' Azam Khan, son of ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, smashed a gigantic six against Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam played a quick-fire 26-ball 47 that included 2 monstrous sixes and 6 fours. In the 15th over bowled by Wahab Riaz, Azam nailed a six that landed straight on the roof and then bobbled out of the venue. Picking up Wahab's length early, the right-hander hit a 98-metre six at the National Stadium.

"On the roof! That's one of the biggest sixes the NSK has ever seen!" wrote the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Super League while sharing its video.

Azam's second six was also a gigantic one as he drilled a length ball over long-off for a maximum. On the last delivery of the 16th over bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azam continued his boundary spree and cleared the fence again.

The 22-year-old was eventually dismissed in the last over when he miscued the slog and hit it straight to fielder Kohler-Cadmore.

Quetta, after being put to bat first in Karachi, posted a hefty 198-run total on the scoreboard as skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 81 off just 40 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and a six.

Earlier, Saim Ayub hit 21 while Faf du Plessis scored 37 to gather runs in the Powerplay. After the duo's departure, it was skipper Sarfaraz and Azam who accelerated the run-flow with their whirlwind knocks. For Zalmi, Saqib Mahmood picked up three wickets -- all in the last over of the innings -- and Wahab Riaz plucked two.