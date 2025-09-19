'Proper replacement for Rohit Sharma': Ex-India batter praises star player for Asia Cup performance India have been the team to beat in the Asia Cup 2025 as they have made light work of the UAE and Pakistan in their first two matches. Meanwhile, ex-India batter praises an Indian star as the perfect replacement for Rohit Sharma.

Ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for being a 'proper replacement for Rohit Sharma' for his and the team's brilliant performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

India have been a team to beat and have made light work of their opponents, making an early entry into the Super Four with their victories over the UAE and Pakistan.

Kaif praised Suryakumar for his handling of the situation against Pakistan despite the recent tensions between the two countries. "With the bat, he produced the winning hit, went unbeaten, and the way he replied to the media, talked about the things that show he has the ability as a skipper. The things that need to be taken care of on the day. Such a big game between India and Pakistan, and he turned out to be a true leader fairly. So, I do not doubt in my mind that he is a proper replacement for Rohit Sharma as skipper. The way he smiles while talking, his bat always does the talking," Kaif said in an Instagram reel.

The former Indian batter hailed Surya for his captaincy, with Hardik Pandya bowling with the new ball, and Abhishek also chancing his arm with the ball. "Captaincy is brilliant. Hardik Pandya is bowling with the new ball; Abhishek Sharma is also bowling one or two overs in the middle. He’s managed things rightly. As captain, he has led in 24 matches and won 20 [actually 19 matches, excluding a tie] games. I do not doubt that he is on the way to becoming a great leader," he added.

India kicked their campaign with a huge win over the UAE in their opener, when the bowlers bowled the minnows out for just 57, before the batters chased the target down in 4.3 overs. The Men in Blue then made light work of Pakistan in their second outing, bowling them out for 127 before another dominant performance with the bat to gun the target down in 15.5 overs.