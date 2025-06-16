'Prominent Indian cricketer advised me to retire and play in other leagues': Karun Nair's huge revelation Karun Nair is on the heels of an Indian comeback in Test cricket after breaking down the door of selection, scoring a mountain of runs across formats in domestic cricket for Vidarbha. Nair hasn't played for India since 2017 and the upcoming England tour might be the beginning of his redemption.

London:

It has been difficult being Karun Nair! Becoming the toast of the nation after just one marathon knock at the age of 24 and then vanishing like it was nobody's business in just six months post that triple hundred at home against England. Then, being benched for the whole five-match Test series against England on the 2018 tour to breaking down the door of selection, seven years later, it has been a journey and a half for Nair. On the heels of his potential return to India's Test, Nair recalls that giving up was an option but he still wanted to give his everything to be able to play for India again.

‘I still remember a prominent Indian cricketer calling me and saying you need to retire because the money in these leagues would make me secure," Nair told DailyMail Online saying that had he taken that call, he would have been distraught with himself for giving up that easily.

"It would have been easy to do but I knew that regardless of the money, I would be kicking myself for giving up that easily. I was never going to give up on playing for India again. That was just over two years ago and look where we are now. It’s crazy but deep down, I knew I was good enough," Nair added.

So what did Nair do? He smashed runs for fun. Mountains of them. Regardless of the format. 690 runs in 10 innings in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 and 863 in 16 innings in the recent season, leading Vidarbha to the title win in India's premier domestic red-ball competition.

Nair isn't getting any younger. With Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli gone, he is the senior-most player in the side after Ravindra Jadeja, but what matters is, he is in form, run-scoring red-ball form, which matters the most for the Indian team at this point in the aftermath of multiple retirements. Nair is always remembered for hitting a triple century but vanishing from the scene post that and forced the selectors to look at him again, to give him a chance to rewrite his story at the very same place, where he was benched for all five Tests.

There are examples of Trent Boults, Heinrich Klaasens and Nicholas Poorans who gave up on international cricket despite being at their prime to pursue the franchise T20 dream but maybe, there might a Nair who sets an example for the other side too.