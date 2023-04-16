Prize money for Indian domestic tournaments increased; Jay Shah makes announcement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prize money of domestic tournaments increased

Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced an increase in prize money for the Indian domestic tournaments. The increase in prize money has been made to the tournaments like Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Senior Women's One Day, among others.

Sharing the development on Twitter, Jay Shah wrote, "I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs)".

Recently BCCI announced the schedule for the 2023-2024 domestic season. BCCI announced the schedule for the 2023-24 domestic season on Tuesday (April 11). The season will get underway in June and the matches will go on till March 2024. A whopping 1846 matches are slated to take place during this period with the season starting with the Duleep Trophy on June 28. in July, Deodhar Trophy will commence while in October, Irani Cup will be played. While the Duleep and Deodhar Trophy are zonal tournaments, the Irani trophy will see the Rest of India side take on the Ranji Trophy winners of the previous edition.

The domestic T20 competition, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will start on October 16 after the Irani Cup concludes and will go on until November 6. Notably, the performers in this tournament get a chance to be picked at the IPL auction that is generally scheduled in December month. Another marquee domestic white-ball tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy, is scheduled to start on November 23 and will run until December 15. As many as 38 teams will fight it out in these two competitions with two groups of seven teams each and three groups of 8 teams each.

The much-awaited tournament of the season, the Ranji Trophy, will commence on January 5, 2024, and will run till March 14. Here, the 38 competing teams are divided into five groups - four Elite groups with 8 teams each and a Plate group with six teams in it. The top 2 teams from each Elite Group will make it to the quarterfinal while the top four teams from the Plate group will qualify for the semis.

