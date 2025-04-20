Priyansh Arya surpasses Yashasvi Jaiswal to smash most sixes in powerplay in IPL 2025 Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal to hit the most sixes in the powerplay in IPL 2025. The youngster has registered 13 while Jaiswal hit 12. Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Ajinkya Rahane have hit 11 each.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Aya surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal to become the player with most sixes in the powerplay in IPL 2025. The 23-year-old was bought for INR 3.8 crore in the IPL auction, and the Punjab management interestingly showed tremendous faith in him and gave him the platform to open the batting alongside Prabhsimran Singh. The cricketer later mentioned that the team management gave him role clarity pretty early, and it helped him to adjust to the position.

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arya made 22 runs off 15 balls and during his stay at the crease, he hit three boundaries and a six off Yash Dayal in the second over of the game. With that, Arya completed 13 sixes in the powerplay. With that, he holds the record for most sixes in the powerplay this season. Jaiswal stands second, while Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh and Ajinkya Rahane are joint-third with 11 each.

Player Sixes in the powerplay in IPL 2025 Priyansh Arya 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal 12 Phil Salt 11 Mitchell Marsh 11 Ajinkya Rahane 11

Notably, Salt can surpass Arya with three sixes in the powerplay in the second innings. Arya had a difficult start to the match but was finding momentum and that’s when Krunal Pandya got the better of him. The youngster once again tried to clear the boundaries but failed to time it as Tim David picked up a comfortable catch to end his stay in the crease.

Meanwhile, Arya’s opening partner Prabhsimran Singh had a decent start as well but failed to convert it. He departed after scoring 33 runs off 17 deliveries. He was looking in good touch before Krunal picked up his second wicket of the match. Wickets fell on regular intervals after that, as captain Shreyas too departed shortly after, scoring six runs off 10 balls. Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis too failed to get going.