Priyansh Arya smacks fastest century against CSK in IPL, second-fastest by an Indian in history

Youngster Priyansh Arya smacked the fastest century against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He also registered the second-fastest century for a Punjab Kings cricketer in the cash-rich league. David Miller tops the list, who scored it in 38 balls while Arya took only 39 balls to name the record. That’s not it as the century is also the second-fastest by an Indian cricketer in IPL history. Yusuf Pathan sits at the top, who reached the milestone in 37 balls.
Meanwhile, it wasn’t to bat on early, as PBKS were losing wickets at regular intervals. Prabhsimran Singh departed for a duck, while captain Shreyas Iyer made nine, Marcus Stoinis four and Nehal Wadhera nine as well. Punjab were reduced to 81/4 at one stage but that didn’t affect Arya’s gameplan to wreak havoc against the Chennai bowlers. His blistering innings consisted of seven boundaries and nine sixes as the 24-year-old made 103 runs off 42 balls.
Notably, it was also the joint fourth-fastest century in IPL history. Chris Gayle tops the list, with his 30-ball century against Pune Warriors India (now defunct) in 2013.
|Player
|Balls taken
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|Chris Gayle
|30
|RCB
|PWI
|Bengaluru
|Yusuf Pathan
|37
|RR
|MI
|Mumbai
|David Miller
|28
|KXIP
|RCB
|Mohali
|Travis Head
|39
|SRH
|RCB
|Bengaluru
|Priyansh Arya
|39
|PBKS
|CSK
|Mullanpur
He also became the eighth uncapped player to score a ton in the cash-rich tournament.
|Uncapped player
|Opponent
|Shaun Marsh
|Rajasthan
|Manish Pandey
|Deccan Chargers
|Paul Valthaty
|Chennai
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Rajasthan
|Rajat Patidar
|Lucknow
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Mumbai
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Delhi
|Priyansh Arya
|Chennai
Meanwhile, Punjab posted 219 runs in the first innings. Shashank Singh completed his half-century in the final delivery of the innings and the hosts would be happy with the total they have put on the board, especially when CSK have not chased anything over 180 runs in last five years.