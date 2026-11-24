Indore:

Priyansh Arya produced a batting masterclass on Tuesday, as he smacked 181 runs off 68 deliveries against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Courtesy of his blistering batting, Delhi posted 275/5 in the first innings at the Daly College Ground in Indore. Meanwhile, during his stay on the crease, Arya hit 19 sixes in the middle and with that, he matched the world record for most sixes in a single innings.

In total, the southpaw hit 26 boundaries in the match. He completed his century in just 36 balls. Even after reaching his ton, Arya managed to keep smacking boundaries for fun before departing on 181. However, it was enough for him to register the second-highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket history. He is only behind South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who registered an unbeaten 188 off 79 balls for Titans against Knights in the CSA Pro20 Cup in October 2026.

Highest individual score in T20 cricket:

Player Runs Balls taken Lhuan dre-Pretorius 188* 79 Priyansh Arya 181 68 Chris Gayle 175* 66 Aaron Finch 172 76 Hamza Khan 164* 65

Arya's performance also ended KL Rahul’s hold on the highest individual T20 score by an Indian. Rahul had set the previous mark with an unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. His innings included 16 fours and nine sixes.

The Delhi skipper's 19 sixes put him alongside Finn Allen, who established the existing single-innings record in June 2025. Arya also moved ahead of Chris Gayle and Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, both of whom had cleared the boundary 18 times in a T20 innings.

How did Delhi’s innings progress?

Delhi’s innings did not begin smoothly. Yash Dhull was dismissed for eight in the third over, leaving Arya to rebuild the innings. Nitish Rana joined him and helped add 118 runs for the second wicket, although his contribution was limited to 18 from 17 balls.

Arya took charge of the scoring before falling short of the 188-run world record. Anuj Rawat remained unbeaten on 29, the second-highest individual contribution for Delhi, as the side finished with a formidable total.

When it came to the chase, Tamil Nadu lost two wickets in the powerplay. They lacked the T20 skill that’s required, as the team struggled to maintain the strike rate that’s needed to challenge Delhi’s 275.

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