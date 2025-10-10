Priyansh Arya gets maiden red-ball call-up, Nitish Rana returns as Delhi announce Ranji squad Delhi announced a 24-member squad for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, led by Ayush Badoni. Yash Dhull returned as vice-captain, while several familiar names from the Delhi Premier League featured in the 24-name list. Delhi will begin their campaign against Hyderabad on October 15.

New Delhi:

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) named the 24-member squad for the Ranji Trophy, led by Ayush Badoni. Badoni will lead a strong squad, featuring a return for senior pro Nitish Rana and a maiden Ranji Trophy call-up for Priyansh Arya, who has become the toast of the town, since taking Delhi and the world by storm last year during the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL). On the other hand, Yash Dhull, fresh of red-ball success in the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup, will be Badoni's deputy in the squad.

Arya's rise has been monumental, seeing him get his maiden IPL call-up, score a century amid a successful season for Punjab Kings and then also going past the three-figure mark for India A in List-A matches, showing that he has the appetite and ability to play longer innings. Arya formed a successful opening pair with Prabhsimran Singh at the top for the Kings in IPL 2025 and played a key role in the franchise making the final after 11 years.

On the other hand, Rana, who led the West Delhi Lions to the DPL title, went on a dream run in the knockouts with the bat and having returned to Delhi cricket, the veteran will be keen to prove that he deserves his spot.

Some of the breakout stars from the Delhi Premier League, including the likes of Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal and Money Grewal, among others, have all been picked and Delhi will aim for yet another good season. Delhi begin their campaign in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad in an away game.

Delhi squad for Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni (c), Yash Dhull (vc), Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Anuj Rawat, Sumit Mathur, Shivam Sharma, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Money Grewal, Siddhant Sharma, Dhruv Kaushik, Pranav Rajvanshi, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Ayush Doseja, Rahul Dagar, Hrithik Shokeen, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Aryan Rana (subject to fitness).