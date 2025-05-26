Priyank Panchal, former India A and Gujarat captain, announces retirement from all forms of cricket Priyank Panchal, a Gujarat veteran, had scored close to 9000 first-class runs. He has also captained India A in the past. Meanwhile, Panchal announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Former India A and Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) confirmed on Monday, May 26.

"End of an Era! Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Priyank Panchal on a stellar cricketing journey as he announces retirement from all formats on May 26, 2025," GCA wrote in a post on X.

"A prolific right-handed opener, Priyank scored 8856 First-Class runs with 29 centuries & 34 fifties, including a majestic 314*. He led Gujarat to its maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17, also lifting the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2015-16) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2012-13 & 2013-14). He captained India A and Gujarat across all formats with grit and pride. We salute his dedication and legacy. Wishing him success ahead!" the Board added.

