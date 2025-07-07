Prithvi Shaw to play for Maharashtra in next domestic season, moves on from Mumbai cricket team Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw will play for Maharashtra from the next domestic season as he has parted ways with the Mumbai cricket team now. Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) president Rohit Pawar was delighted to welcome Shaw as he will join hands with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Bawne.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has officially parted ways with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and he will now play for Maharashtra in the upcoming domestic season. This is a significant development in Indian domestic cricket as Shaw is desperate to make a comeback in the Indian cricket team, having represented the nation in all three formats.

He has so far played 58 first-class and 65 List A matches in his career. Shaw has scored 4556 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 46.02 with 13 centuries and 18 fifties to his name and has amassed 3399 at an average of 55.72 with 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries in One-Day cricket.

Shaw looking forward to playing for Maharashtra

Opening up on his latest move, Prithvi Shaw hoped that this moved will help him grow as a cricketer and believes that it will make a positive impact on his career. "At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years. Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state.

"Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women’s MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B. Deodhar Tournament are testament to their vision. I’m confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I’m happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team," Shaw said in a statement.

MCA President Rohit Pawar welcomes Shaw to team

MCA President Rohit Pawar also welcomed Prithvi Shaw and felt that his inclusion will strengthen the Maharashtra cricket team. "We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw’s calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani.

"Shaw’s international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the MCA Apex Council and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for supporting this decision. Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead," Rohit said.