Prithvi Shaw ruled out of action for three months, set to miss Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of at least three months due to knee injury. He sustained the injury during his stint with Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup last month. This injury rules him out of the huge chunk of the domestic season. The 2023-24 season in India is set to commence with Irani Cup in Rajkot from October 1.

As for his injury, it didn't seem to be serious earlier but the scans revealed it was worse for the cricketer. Shaw has returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after consulting a surgeon in London. He is being currently examined by the medical team and if the reports are to be believed, surgery will be the last resort.

A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official confirmed the development while speaking to ESPNCricinfo and also stated that they will employ a wait and watch approach with Shaw. MCA will also stay in touch with the NCA regarding his treatment while also exploring the possibility of him being ready for the Ranji Trophy scheduled to commence in January 2024. However, the youngster is ruled out of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy most certainly.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is set to return to the same County side, Northamptonshire, next year to play matches across all formats. He recalled his enjoyable time with the team before getting injured and is already looking forward to playing for the team next season. "I'm so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. Even though it was over quickly, I really enjoyed my time there. It's a great club to be a part of and I was welcomed by everyone immediately. I can't wait to get back. My goal is always to help win games for the team and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time," Shaw had said.

