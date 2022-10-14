Prithvi Shaw hits highest T20 score by Indian batter in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prithvi Shaw in action

Highlights Prithvi Shaw reached the feat in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

He hammered 13 fours and nine sixes

The previous highest T20 score was registered by Devdutt Padikkal

Prithvi Shaw hit the highest T20 score by an Indian in 2022 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match on Friday. Prithvi Shaw who is captaining Mumbai smashed 134 runs off 61 balls against Assam.

He hammered 13 fours and nine sixes in his innings to help his team post 230/3. In his previous innings, he scored 29 runs against Madhya Pradesh and 55 against Mizoram.

The previous highest T20 score of the year was registered by Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 124 runs off 62 balls for Karnataka against Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance," Shaw had told in an interview earlier this month. "But it's alright. When they feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark."

"I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work," he said when asked about the work he'd done during the off-season. "I worked on weight loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, and didn't consume any sweets or cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now."

"I am working hard on my game, and fitness and performing consistently as well. Everything is on track, [but] let's see. I am not thinking too much about the future. Whatever opportunities I am getting, I am trying my best."

Latest Cricket News