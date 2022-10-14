Friday, October 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Prithvi Shaw hits highest T20 score by Indian batter in 2022

Prithvi Shaw hits highest T20 score by Indian batter in 2022

In his previous innings, Prithvi scored 29 runs against Madhya Pradesh and 55 against Mizoram.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2022 17:24 IST
Shaw
Image Source : TWITTER Prithvi Shaw in action

Highlights

  • Prithvi Shaw reached the feat in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy
  • He hammered 13 fours and nine sixes
  • The previous highest T20 score was registered by Devdutt Padikkal

Prithvi Shaw hit the highest T20 score by an Indian in 2022 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match on Friday. Prithvi Shaw who is captaining Mumbai smashed 134 runs off 61 balls against Assam.

He hammered 13 fours and nine sixes in his innings to help his team post 230/3. In his previous innings, he scored 29 runs against Madhya Pradesh and 55 against Mizoram.

The previous highest T20 score of the year was registered by Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 124 runs off 62 balls for Karnataka against Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance," Shaw had told in an interview earlier this month. "But it's alright. When they feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark."

"I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work," he said when asked about the work he'd done during the off-season. "I worked on weight loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, and didn't consume any sweets or cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now."

Related Stories
IPL 2022: DC's Prithvi Shaw breaches IPL Code of Conduct; gets fined 25 per cent of match fee

IPL 2022: DC's Prithvi Shaw breaches IPL Code of Conduct; gets fined 25 per cent of match fee

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw admitted to hospital due to high fever

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw admitted to hospital due to high fever

Cricket is just like life, the graph fluctuates: Prithvi Shaw opens up on his comeback

Cricket is just like life, the graph fluctuates: Prithvi Shaw opens up on his comeback

"I am working hard on my game, and fitness and performing consistently as well. Everything is on track, [but] let's see. I am not thinking too much about the future. Whatever opportunities I am getting, I am trying my best."

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News