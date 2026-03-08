Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to long time girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, 'She's my perfect innings'

Mumbai:

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw got engaged to long-time partner Akriti Agarwal today. The couple shared the delightful news with their fans on their social media handles and also posted pictures from their engagement ceremony. The adorable duo was spotted together recently as they attended Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding in Mumbai.

"From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She is my perfect innings! #justengaged," Shaw wrote on his official Instagram handle. Even though they never confirmed their relationship officially, Shaw and Akriti both never shied away from posting their pictures together on social media.

Prithvi Shaw set to play IPL 2026 for Delhi Capitals'

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw, soon after his engagement, will now gear up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will turn up for the Delhi Capitals this year who secured his services for Rs 75 lakh in the auction. However, it remains to be seen if he gets a chance to shoewcase his skills in the playing XI. Interestingly, he went unsold in IPL 2025 and has now returned to the team he played for his entire IPL career.

He made his IPL debut in 2018 and has since then, only played for the Delhi Capitals. In 79 matches, Shaw has amassed 1892 runs at an average of almost 24 and a strike rate of 147.46 with 14 fifties to his name. However, poor form in multiple editions led to the cricketer going unsold last year. Nevertheless, after showcasing decent form in domestic cricket while playing for his new team, Maharashtra, Shaw has managed to secure another IPL contract and would be itching to put his best foot forward for his franchise.

