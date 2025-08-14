Prithvi Shaw earns call-up to Maharashtra squad for Buchi Babu tournament Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the Maharashtra squad for the upcoming Buchi Babu tournament. He left Mumbai ahead of the upcoming domestic season, after the youngster was left out of the Ranji Trophy squad in the last season.

Youngster Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the Maharashtra squad for the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Chennai, slated to begin on August 18, which will continue till September 9. After spending his entire career with Mumbai, the 25-year-old joined Maharashtra in the upcoming domestic season. He was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad last season, which made Shaw decide to leave Mumbai for another team.

After the season, Shaw requested a No Objection Certificate from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which was granted. He was dropped from the Ranji squad after complaints of his ‘poor fitness and lack of discipline, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

In the meantime, Maharashtra have also called up Ruturaj Gaikwad and keeper-batter Saurabh Nawale for the Buchi Babu tournament. However, the duo will be available for only one game, as they will later join West Zone for the Duleep Trophy.

Ayush Mhatre to lead Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre has been named Mumbai captain for the Buchi Babu tournament. The youngster recently led the India U19 squad in England. He proved his mettle as a batter in red-ball cricket, scoring 340 runs in four innings, and finished as the leading run-scorer of the series.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have added Sarfaraz Khan as well. He was part of the India squad for Australia series, but was dropped from the England tour. The flamboyant batter will now be eager to prove his worth in the domestic circuit and earn a spot in the national team for the home series.

Maharashtra Squad: Ankit Bawane (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre (capt), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar (vc), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, Sylvester D’Souza, Irfan Umair