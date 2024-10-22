Why Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw hasn't had a great run so far in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Mumbai

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw has been given a 'break' as Mumbai announced their squad for their third Ranji Trophy clash against Tripura. Among the three names missing from the squad that was announced from the last game against Maharashtra, Shaw, who has returned scores of 7, 12, 1 and 39, has reportedly been dropped owing to lack of fitness.

As per an Indian Express report, Shaw has been given a couple of weeks by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to return to the side after improving his fitness. The report stated that there was 35 per cent of body fat found as far as Shaw was concerned and MCA trainers themselves have prepared a 14-day programme for Shaw to return to full fitness and be eligible for selection again.

“He has been dropped, and needs to go back to training and shed some body weight to be considered for selection,” an MCA official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. As per Cricbuzz, indiscipline was also one of the reasons

In place of Shaw, Akhil Herwadkar has been recalled to the side for the clash against Tripura in Agartala with Karsh Kothari also back. Karsh Kothari has replaced Tanush Kotian, who has been called up for India A's tour of Australia.

Apart from Shaw and Kotian, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been left out of the squad after his request for a leave owing to personal reasons. The 16-man squad will be led by Ajinkya Rahane.

Mumbai will be keen to continue on the winning ways after beating Maharashtra last week. Mumbai didn't have an auspicious start to their Ranji Trophy campaign having lost to Baroda in their opening game but came back nicely to get first points on the board. Mumbai are currently in fourth place in the Elite Group A with Baroda at the top with 12 points.