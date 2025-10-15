Prithvi Shaw bags four-ball duck on Maharashtra debut in Ranji Trophy against Sanju Samson's Kerala Prithvi Shaw's Ranji Trophy season started on a disappointing note. He bagged a four-ball duck in his first match for Maharashtra in red-ball cricket in the match against Kerala, for whom Sanju Samson is also playing.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy campaign got underway on a terrible note against Kerala as they lost three wickets, including that of Prithvi Sha,w with no runs on the board. They were reduced to 0/3 in 1.1 overs as Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, and Siddhesh Veer were dismissed for ducks. It was a forgettable debut for Shaw as this was his first official red-ball game for Maharashtra after making a switch from Mumbai.

This is a star-studded encounter as apart from Shaw, the likes of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also featuring in the clash. Gaikwad is batting at four for Maharashtra, while Samson returns to play for Kerala after not being considered in India's ODI squad for the Australia tour.

Coming back to Shaw, he was hoping for a change in fortunes with a change in team, but Nidheesh MD trapped him LBW in the first over of the match itself. The ball seamed in after pitching only for it to hit Shaw's front pad and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger.

On the very next delivery, Veer was caught behind with Kerala skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen not making any mistake. Basil NP then struck with his first ball of the match, dismissing Arshin Kulkarni for a golden duck to leave Maharashtra reeling at 0/3 after seven balls and the score soon turned to 5/4 with skipper Ankit Bawne also walking back to the pavilion.

Shaw's wretched run continues

Prithvi Shaw's first-class numbers have been exceptional as he has piled up 4556 runs at an average of 46.02. But controversies off the field has led him to being under the scrutiny most times. He was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad last season with questions raised over his fitness and discipline. His last match for Mumbai came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy final in December 2024.

