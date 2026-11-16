Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy a game of gully cricket in Mumbai with Sachin Tendulkar | Watch

Prince William and his wife, Kate, are in India for the upcoming 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. They are in India for a three-day visit, primarily for the award ceremony that is slated to be held on November 17th. With their visit to the country being well documented, the couple was seen exploring the streets of Mumbai with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Visiting Mumbai, William and Kate were seen enjoying a game of gully cricket alongside Sachin Tendulkar and several children. The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in the game of gully cricket at the Ballard Estate.

The royal couple had also played cricket with the local children at Mumbai's Oval Maidan during their last visit to India back in 2016, where Sachin Tendulkar had joined them as well.

Speaking of the event at the Ballard estate, hundreds of schoolchildren were in attendance at the event, as the royal couple, alongside Sachin Tendulkar, participated in a game of gully cricket. After the game, they joined the legendary former cricketer for traditional kulhad chai as well.

What are the Earthshot Prize awards?

It is interesting to note that Prince William and Kate are in India for the 2026 edition of the Earthshot Prize awards. The awards were founded by Prince William in 2020; it is an environmental initiative that is known for recognising projects addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

The five winners at the award ceremony will receive 1 million British pounds in hopes of helping them expand their line of work and, in turn, help the environment further.

After the award ceremony, the couple will travel to Delhi on November 18, with their final engagement scheduled to be a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will bring their three-day visit to a close. Furthermore, apart from the award ceremony, the visit from the royal couple is intended to showcase the growing relations and cooperation between India and the UK. It could be interesting to see the events unfold as they continue their visit to India.

Also Read:

Jasprit Bumrah returns, Kuldeep Yadav gets released; Full list of changes to India's Test squad for NZ Tests