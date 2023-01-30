Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Prez Murmu congratulates India's U-19 women's cricket team for winning inaugural T-20 World Cup

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated India's Under 19 women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T-20 World Cup and said their victory has made the country proud. India beat England in the final of the U-19 T20 World Cup and are now target the senior T20 Women’s World Cup.

President congratulates the Shafali’s troops

"These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls," she said.

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

"Congratulations to Team India for winning the inaugural Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup for Cricket! These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls. The historic win has made India proud," Murmu tweeted.

India at their fluent best

The U-19 Women's team of India on Sunday created history as they went on to clinch the first-ever World Cup for India in Women's cricket. Shafali Verma's India thrashed the England side in the final of the U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom by 7 wickets. The Indian bowlers were on song as they first bowled England out for 68 at Senwes Park.

History created in South Africa

It was a historic outing for the Girls in Blue. Indian women's team, which is a reputable force in World Cricket was a little short of the elusive World Cup at any level. But the girls had different thoughts at Senwes Park. They were dominant right from the word go and never looked back. After deciding to bowl first, the Indian women were on fire. They jolted a strong English batting lineup as Titas Sadhu found the first breakthrough. Archana Devi then took two wickets in an over to send shockwaves into the English camp.

This was followed by some brilliant fielding as the other bowlers also chipped in to bowl England out for just 68. Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the 3rd over.

